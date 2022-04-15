ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Mandatory evacuations lifted for wildfire outside Woodland Park

 3 days ago

The Independent

Thousands evacuated as wildfires again threaten Colorado

Thousands of Colorado residents were issued evacuation orders over the weekend as wildfires again swept the Boulder area, just months after blazes destroyed almost entire neighbourhoods less than 20 miles from Denver.Nearly 20,000 people were told to leave their homes on Saturday, but most of the orders were lifted later that night. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 21 percent contained and only 1,629 people remained under an evacuation order.The fire was affecting 189 acres on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.No injuries or structural damages were reported as more than 100 firefighters continued...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

More than 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, police said on Twitter. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.The fire had burned about 20 acres (8 hectares)...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Woodland Park, CO
K2 Radio

Officials Lift Most Evacuation Orders on Colorado Wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado wildfire south of Boulder that forced about 20,000 people to flee was listed at 21% contained by Sunday morning and most evacuation orders had been lifted. Incident Commander Mike Smith says the fire burned to within 1,000 yards of residences, but fire retardant...
BOULDER, CO
SFGate

Firefighters increase containment on Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters) of homes...
BOULDER, CO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Firefighter Dies Battling Comanche County Wildfire; Mandatory Evacuation In Effect

According to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, a firefighter battling the wildfire died Sunday afternoon. Comanche County authorities canceled a mandatory evacuation order in effect for the West Lake Ellsworth area around 4:45 p.m. Emergency officials said residents in the area are allowed to return to their homes despite smoke remaining in the area. Crews will be on the lookout for hay bails and railroad ties.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
#Wildfire

