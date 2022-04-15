ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to...

Playoff-bound Blues score 7 in 2nd period, beat Preds 8-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators. Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each scored two goals, Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues. They have won nine straight. St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot on Saturday when it beat Minnesota. Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist and Luke Kunin and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville, which has lost two of three.
NASHVILLE, TN
Donato lifts Kraken past Devils 4-3 in shootout

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts with two saved by Phillip Grubauer as the Kraken beat the Devils 4-3. Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid. Jesper Bratt, Jesper Boqvist and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which lost its second in a row after winning the first two games of a five-game Western Conference road trip.
SEATTLE, WA
Avalanche beat Hurricanes 7-4, wrap up top seed in West

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored. Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points and move two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for most points during a season in club history. Jordan Staal scored twice while Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added goals.
DENVER, CO
LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, and Dustin Brown also scored in the first period. Los Angeles is in a three-year playoff drought, but its chances of holding off Vegas for the third postseason spot in the Pacific Division improved. Sean Kuraly scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots for the Blue Jackets, who opened their three-game California road trip by losing in regulation for only the second time in six games. The Jackets were formally eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 points as the top-two wild card teams. Rudolfs Balcers, Matt Nieto, Noah Gregor and Nick Bonino scored for San Jose. The Sharks trailed 2-0 midway through the first period, then nearly stalled Minnesota’s playoff bid for a day.
NHL
Olofsson, Thompson each score twice, Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14, and Dustin Tokorski made 32 saves to help Buffalo sweep a season series over the Flyers for the first time since 1990-91. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored for Philadelphia, and Felix Sandstrom made 35 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight and nine of 11, as well as five in a row at home.
BUFFALO, NY

