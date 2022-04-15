Dalton Soccer Wins Playoff Opener 3-2 Over Centennial in Overtime

What better way to prepare for the playoffs than by hosting the No. 1 team in the nation?. Lambert's boys tennis team welcomed top-ranked McCallie School [Tenn.] to Suwanee Thursday ahead of next week's GHSA Class 7A playoffs. And while the Longhorns fell 5-0, head coach Eric Hampton believes the increased level of competition will prepare the Longhorns for the postseason.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO