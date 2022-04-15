Dalton Soccer Wins Playoff Opener 3-2 Over Centennial in Overtime

Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs soccer player Hannah Rogers signed her NLI to continue her academic and athletic career at Midwestern State. Rogers was named the district 5-4A offensive MVP this season after scoring 21 goals and adding nine assists. She was an integral part of the Lady Bulldogs earning their first playoff win in 19 years. […]
What better way to prepare for the playoffs than by hosting the No. 1 team in the nation?. Lambert's boys tennis team welcomed top-ranked McCallie School [Tenn.] to Suwanee Thursday ahead of next week's GHSA Class 7A playoffs. And while the Longhorns fell 5-0, head coach Eric Hampton believes the increased level of competition will prepare the Longhorns for the postseason.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Clemson SID) – Michael Turconi’s three-run walkoff homer with two outs in the 10th inning lifted No. 23 Wake Forest to a 12-9 victory over Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday. The Demon Deacons, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 27-8 overall and 10-7 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to […]
Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF-TV) Soddy Daisy baseball picked up a 10-0 win over Sale Creek on Friday night at Soddy Daisy high school. Noah Ferguson got a two RBI single in the first inning, and the Trojans never looked back in getting the victory.
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
The Memphis Tigers have lost another piece of its basketball team. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported on Saturday morning that veteran Memphis guard Tyler Harris has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. This will be the second time that Harris has entered the portal to leave Memphis in...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hank Peppers is a familiar name and face in Northwest Georgia — coaching the area’s best boys basketball team, the Lafayette Ramblers. But that’s not all he does. Basketball coach by day. Cage fighter by night. Peppers, known for his success and...
