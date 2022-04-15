ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Dalton Soccer Wins Playoff Opener 3-2 Over Centennial in Overtime

By Rick Nyman
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton high school soccer team got a scare in...

