Aurora, CO

Teenager shot in Aurora inside car Thursday; suspect faces manslaughter charges

By THE SENTINEL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | A 20-year-old man faces manslaughter charges after police say he shot and killed a 19-year-old man inside a car Thursday afternoon in south Aurora, police said. Police were called to the area of...

