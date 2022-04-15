ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Tigers Drop Game 1 in Arkansas, 5-4

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Fifth-ranked Arkansas scored three seventh-inning runs Thursday night to erase a 3-2 deficit and post a 5-4 win over No. 12 LSU at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas improved to 26-7 overall, 9-4 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 23-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play....

Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas State
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
No. 15 LSU suffers first sweep of season to No. 6 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) were unable to avoid their first sweep in Southeastern Conference play dropping the final game to No. 6 Arkansas 6-2 (28-7, 11-4 SEC) 6-2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers are just one week removed from sweeping Mississippi State and entered...
Penn State softball takes two of three from Indiana

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State and Indiana split the first two games of the series setting up a rubber match on Easter. Penn State took the win Sunday afternoon 8-6 and the Nittany Lions were led by a three home runs, including two from Ally Kurland. Kurland has 16 long balls on the season, […]
Series finale canceled between A-State and Little Rock baseball

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - What was scheduled to be the final game between Arkansas State and Little Rock before the Trojans left the Sun Belt Conference was canceled Saturday morning. Due to overnight storms, Gary Hogan Field was ruled unplayable. This weekend marked the final time the Red Wolves...
