Cincinnati, OH

Report: Bengals WR Tee Higgins had shoulder surgery in March

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s the plan,” Higgins said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “Hell of a (Super Bowl) game, but it wasn’t the outcome me and my teammates expected. It’s going to motivate all of us, but we know what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl. That’s what we look forward to doing next season.”

Higgins initially suffered the shoulder injury early in the 2021 season. The receiver decided to put off surgery until the offseason, and with the Bengals making a run to the Super Bowl, Higgins wasn’t able to have the procedure until March. Even with the delayed response to the injury, it sounds like Higgins will still be on track for training camp.

The 2020 second-round pick built on a strong rookie campaign with an even better sophomore season. The 23-year-old finished the season with 74 receptions, 1,091 yards, and six touchdowns. He added another 18 catches in four playoff games, including a pair of touchdown receptions in the Super Bowl.

