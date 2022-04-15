ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1M hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree recalled due to fire hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
( ABC4 ) – Over one million hot glue guns have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday.

The glue guns, which were recalled by Dollar Tree, can malfunction when plugged in.

Dollar Tree received several reports of electrical malfunctions when using the products, some of the reports included fire. One report indicated resulting skin irritation.

183 dead animals found in Arizona couple’s freezer

The hot glue guns were sold nationwide at Dollar Tree from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores nationwide January-February 2022 for about $1.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately unplug and stop the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Official say online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

About 1,025,000 hot glue guns have been recalled.

