Lewis County, WV

Minutemaids stomp Bucs on senior night

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County showed out on its senior night and took down Buckhannon-Upshur 11-3 on Thursday.

Abby Hartley had a good start in the circle, striking out the first batter she faced.

Hartley then recorded two more K’s that ended the frame with no Bucs runs on the board and two runners left on base.

In the bottom of the first, Payton Campbell starts off the Maids with an RBI single to put the first score on the board.

Then Zoriah Henline put the ball into play to drive in Campbell and to earn a 2-0 advantage.

The Bucs put their first run on the board in the top of the second as a passed ball allows a run to score.

But the Bucs couldn’t gain the lead and fell 11-3.

