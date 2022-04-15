Florida's 15-week ban on most abortions could face legal challenges

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
A 2015 law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion after an initial visit may finally go into effect as early as March 31. The law has been tied up in the courts ever since it was first passed and signed into law by then-Governor Rick Scott.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years. The House voted on party lines to outlaw...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks. Right now, according to the CDC, the 7-day moving average is 1,814 cases. That’s the most since early March. Experts predict 94 of every 100 COVID-19 cases...
Event wagering may not pay off as expected for Arizona tax coffers. How businesses can take in a half-billion dollars and pay just 0.3% of that in taxes directly results from how sports gambling is taxed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Temps will be in the low to mid-'90s for...
Legislators in Arizona passed a bill on Thursday that would result in a near-total ban on abortions in the state after 15 weeks. The law, one of several anti-abortion restrictions advanced by Republican-led states this week, is similar to a Mississippi ban that is currently before the Supreme Court and seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade.
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been a little over two months since Joe Exotic received his resentencing before a federal judge, but even then his attorneys said they had plans to appeal the decision. The former zookeeper was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison after he...
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — With the stroke of his pen, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks, with few exceptions, on Thursday at a church in Kissimmee. "We are here today to protect life," said DeSantis, joined on stage by lawmakers and pro-life supporters....
As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis continued this week to sign into law some of the measures Florida’s Republican-led Legislature passed this session, but thousands of bills died in Tallahassee and never made it to the governor, including some on notable issues. In the House and Senate, lawmakers...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is spending more money than ever on environmental resilience projects. The state has awarded more than $400 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to help communities fight the impact of flooding and storm surge. After this year’s legislative session, some more changes are on the way.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
