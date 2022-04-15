Pethtel, Indians shut out Hawks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport got the best of University in a 5-0 shut out on Thursday night.

Good defense from both teams left the game scoreless after the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Jacey Laxton drove in Maci Cook to put the Indians’ first run on the board and the lead they never lost.

Chloe Pethtel got it done in the circle with four strikeouts and only allowed four hits all night.

