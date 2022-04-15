ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Pethtel, Indians shut out Hawks

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dp6nH_0f9wZiiR00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport got the best of University in a 5-0 shut out on Thursday night.

Good defense from both teams left the game scoreless after the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Jacey Laxton drove in Maci Cook to put the Indians’ first run on the board and the lead they never lost.

Chloe Pethtel got it done in the circle with four strikeouts and only allowed four hits all night.

