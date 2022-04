ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning March 24th, the city of Elmira will begin cleaning and sweeping all city streets with box brooms first then sweepers after. Box Brooms will get the bulk of the thicker curb line debris, and then the city will combine 7 sweepers from surrounding municipalities to sweep every street in the City of Elmira.

