ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler Easter egg hunt returns after 2 years

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LMlo_0f9wYg3c00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler kicked off the Easter weekend on Thursday with an egg hunt.

The event returned to Lindsey Park after a two year COVID-19 pause. You can see the children lined up ready to scoop up the more than 8,000 Easter eggs put out on the lawn.

Brook Hill students serve their community during Holy Week

This is Tyler’s annual Twilight Easter Egg Hunt, put on by the city and supported by several local businesses and volunteers that say the event gets bigger every year.

“For them to just come out here and enjoy after last nights storms people are still cleaning up and everything so this is just a great time to go destress about everything and come out to this atmosphere and just come out and enjoy themselves with Their kiddos and with their families,” said Stacy Lara with Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.

The children went out on the field in groups divided by age.

There were also snow cones, bounce houses and all kinds of other family activities held to kick off the upcoming holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Houston Galleria murder suspect arrested in East Texas

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine police investigation led to a capital murder arrest for a suspect in connection to a March 19 shooting at the Galleria Mall in Houston. Houston police initially identified Roderick Moore and Kylyn Thomas, both 20, as persons of interest in their investigation. HPD previously released a surveillance photo of […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warrant: Longview man recorded his own murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by KETK News. 49-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, back on March 19. He also was charged with stabbing Jonathan […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Voice News

Algonac Alive presents Easter egg hunt throughout city

An Easter egg hunt with eggs hidden around Algonac will take place on April 9. The event, presented by Algonac Alive, is free to those that would like to participate. “Giant Easter eggs will be posted in visible locations, like on telephone poles, light poles, public fences, street signs — locations that are easily seen from the street as participants walk or drive in a car or golf cart,” Algonac City Manager Denice Gerstenberg said. “Participants will take pictures of the eggs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then show the egg manager at the VFW between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. All kids who participate will receive a prize.”
ALGONAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Weekend#Volunteers#Easter Egg Hunt#Parks And Recreation#Festival#Tyler Easter#Ketk#Brook Hill#Recreation Department
Beaumont Enterprise

Were you 'Seen' at the French House Easter egg hunt?

The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.  Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
BEAUMONT, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman dies after crashing into tree

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer woman was killed early Sunday morning after her car crashed in Wood County. A DPS report states that 47-year-old Elke Wieland Sanchez was driving down FM 2088 just before 3 a.m. in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. The stretch of road is roughly 11 miles east of Quitman. According […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas toddler drowns in pond

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas toddler died on Thursday after an apparent accidental drowning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff. At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Underwood Road in Marshall after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive. The child was found “floating in a pond on an adjacent property… […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling tobacco products in Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a correctional officer and an inmate for allegedly bringing and selling tobacco products into the Polk County Jail. Correctional Officer Carly Viola Noack, 30, of Votaw, and Polk County Jail inmate Mark Anthony Jacobs, 19, of Goodrich were both investigated and charged with introducing […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Damage in East Texas from storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe storms with strong winds hit the East Texas area Tuesday and Wednesday. Have any severe weather photos or videos? Feel free to send them in via email at tips@ketk.com. Storm damage in Chandler, sent by Samantha Rhoades Kara Jane Johnston sent some photos of storm damage off of South Azalea: […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man killed in crash on Grande Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One man is dead after a major traffic accident occurred in the 1000 block of West Grande Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Tyler, police say. Tyler Police Department was on the scene of the crash that officers say two vehicles were involved in that happened in front of […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall PD seeking information in 2020 homicide of 21-year-old

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — 21-year-old Alexis Marie Manning was identified as the victim of a 2020 homicide in Marshall, according to officials. Marshall police were called to the Ryan’s Crossing Apartments in reference to a fire and a person who was possibly deceased at approximately 10:42 a.m. on March 10, 2020. Marshall PD is continuing […]
MARSHALL, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Video Footage of the April 12, 2022 Tornado Outbreak in Texas

Tornadoes and severe weather, in general, are part of living in this part of the country in the spring, but this has been a particularly active storm season. We’ve now had two major tornado outbreaks within weeks of each other. The first occurred on March 21, followed by a round of tornado-producing severe thunderstorms yesterday (April 12). Multiple tornadoes touched down in Central Texas in Bell and Williamson Counties.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy