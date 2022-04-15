City of Tyler Easter egg hunt returns after 2 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler kicked off the Easter weekend on Thursday with an egg hunt.

The event returned to Lindsey Park after a two year COVID-19 pause. You can see the children lined up ready to scoop up the more than 8,000 Easter eggs put out on the lawn.

This is Tyler’s annual Twilight Easter Egg Hunt, put on by the city and supported by several local businesses and volunteers that say the event gets bigger every year.

“For them to just come out here and enjoy after last nights storms people are still cleaning up and everything so this is just a great time to go destress about everything and come out to this atmosphere and just come out and enjoy themselves with Their kiddos and with their families,” said Stacy Lara with Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.

The children went out on the field in groups divided by age.

There were also snow cones, bounce houses and all kinds of other family activities held to kick off the upcoming holiday weekend.

