Lufkin PD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is searching for a man wanted on a a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Isaiah Moore

Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin, is wanted on the felony warrant stemming from criminal activity that occurred in the Houston area. He is described as a “light-skinned black male,” 5’8″, 200 lbs. with curly brown hair, sometimes worn in short dreadlocks.

Jakyron Sanford

Officials say Moore is considered “armed and dangerous,” and to not approach him. If you see him, they say to contact law enforcement immediately, officials suggest.

On Thursday, police say another man was arrested in connection to the same Houston-area offense. Jakyron Sanford, 18, of Lufkin was arrested without incident after a traffic stop on Copeland Street at Robinwood Drive. He is also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location, is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.