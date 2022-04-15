ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Boy Allegedly Abducted by Father From Paramount Middle School

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father from a Paramount middle school. Sebastian Ray Serrano was taken by his father Ramon Serrano, 48, from Leona Jackson...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating child molestation allegations of a juvenile in Colquitt County. Agents said it happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI’s assistance on Tuesday around 8:34...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
KOCO

Authorities investigate alleged child abduction in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. — Authorities are investigating an alleged child abduction in Mustang. Police said a man lured a child to his car around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 152 and Czech Hall Road. Officers said the suspect tried to kidnap the child and force them to do inappropriate acts.
MUSTANG, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramount, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Paramount, CA
City
Sun Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Brown Hair#Paramount Middle School#Hispanic#Toyota
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

2 juveniles accused of abducting 3-month-old boy in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TCD) -- Two juvenile females have been taken into custody for allegedly abducting an infant from his home while the boy’s mother was asleep. According to a statement, on Wednesday, March 23, at 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to a call regarding an abduction on the 4300 block of West Marion Street. The woman who called reportedly told police that some people were staying at her house, and she fell asleep. When the woman woke up, she "noticed the individuals were gone and her 3-month-old male infant was missing."
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy abducted, teen girls arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police announced on Thursday, March 24 that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction of a 3-month-old boy. The boy's mother said she is grateful for the community support and for the work Milwaukee police put in to recover her son.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy