FORT WORTH, Texas -- The Oklahoma Sooners are on top of the NCAA gymnastics world once again. After a ridiculously tight semifinals that saw the defending champion Michigan Wolverines sent home Thursday, it all came down to the Saturday meet. Individual all-around champion Trinity Thomas led the favored Florida Gators as they took on Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee's underdog Auburn Tigers and two perennial powerhouses in the Sooners and the Utah Utes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO