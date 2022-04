PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A window decal is now symbolizing a partnership between local businesses, the Panama City CRA, and the Panama City Police Department. ”By putting these window clings on their door they are signing the trespassing warning letter,” Chief Mark Smith, Panama City Police Department said. “It gives law enforcement the authority to know that this business, just by being here or driving up after hours sees that this business is one of our protected businesses. Officers can take action if need be if there are inappropriate people on the property.”

