ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigates deadly shooting in Algiers Thursday night

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dlw6_0f9wWtmt00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on Thursday night in Algiers.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue.

NOPD: Victim shot to death late Wednesday night in New Orleans East

Reports show that when police arrived they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died according to NOPD.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nopd#Algiers#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy