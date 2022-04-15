NOPD investigates deadly shooting in Algiers Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on Thursday night in Algiers.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue.NOPD: Victim shot to death late Wednesday night in New Orleans East
Reports show that when police arrived they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died according to NOPD.
