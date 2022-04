Last game: Clippers 4, Mets 3, Sunday at Huntington Park. Recap: Five Columbus relief pitchers held off Syracuse, 4-3, as the Clippers won their eighth straight game. Ben Krauth (1-0), Jake Jewell, Alex Young and Thomas Ponticelli each pitched one scoreless inning before Enyel De Los Santos allowed a run in the ninth, but also picked up the save, his second. Luke Maile, who joined the Clippers Friday on a rehab stint, scored a pair of runs, one in the first inning and another when he hit his first home run of the season. Travis Blackenhorn had a pair of RBIs for the Mets, who went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO