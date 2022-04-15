ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Defense haunts LSU baseball in loss to Arkansas to open series

By LEAH VANN
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU can throw its best pitchers, but it can't overcome shaky defense. Despite the Tigers capturing a late lead, No. 6 Arkansas scored three runs off of LSU's weak spot in bottom of the seventh inning –hammering singles to the infield defense as the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers...

Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
