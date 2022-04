RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This is one of the most restorative activities, our Pillar Partner Life Changes puts on for its clients, it’s called a resentment burn. “Every day is a battle, but I just wake up and try to do my best, Krista Griener explains. She knows the antagonizing fury that comes with resentment, because she’s been battling it within her relationship with her mother, as she details, “I’ve just always felt like she put drugs and money before us kids and I’ve been trying to develop a relationship with her but she’s kind of my biggest trigger, so there’s a barrier there.”

