Maia, Somers hold off Ellington charge

Buy Now

SOMERS — Somers High pitcher Troy Maia took a moment to step off the rubber and compose himself before delivering the ninth pitch of the at bat to Ellington hitter Jack Lomot in the top of the seventh inning Thursday.

The sophomore left-hander was on the ropes. Ellington had already scored four runs in the inning and had the tying run standing on second base with two outs.

Maia walked to the back of the mound and took a deep breath, reminding himself that he was one pitch away from closing out the hosts’ win.

He climbed back onto the rubber and threw a fastball over the plate that Lomot belted into left field.

Maia watched as left fielder Kaede Wood raced to his right toward the foul line and felt a great sense of relief wash over him as his teammate made the catch to clinch Somers’ 7-6 victory over its NCCC rival.

“I was just telling myself, ‘keep it cool,’” Maia said. “We were still up by a run and I have confidence in myself and my teammates. It was a great at bat but I made a pitch and I knew Kaede was going to catch that. I have faith in him. He's a great outfielder.”

Mike Bontempo reached on an infield single with one out to spark the Knights’ seventh inning rally.

Evan Robbins then singled to left, scoring Bontempo and cutting the visitors’ deficit to four.

Two batters later, Josh Einsiedel reached on a fielder’s choice, plating another run. Ryan Delaney then grounded out to third, cutting the Knights’ deficit to 7-5.

Will Lally followed with a double down the left field line to cut the Knights’ deficit to one. But Lomot, the next batter, wasn’t able to keep the line moving.

“That seventh inning, we just put the ball in play,” Ellington coach Jim Pointek said. “We forced them to make plays, something we didn't do enough the whole game. We kept competing until that final out. (Lomot) got a good piece but had a little too much loft on it. If it's more of a line drive, it might get down.”

Colby McCormick went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Spartans (5-0), who visit East Windsor Monday. Tommy Lesco, Wood, John Zapolski, Aiden Connors, and Alex Grenier each drove in one run.

Wood earned the victory. The senior left hander allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight in five innings of work. He walked three.

Wood tossed four scoreless innings after surrendering two runs in the opening frame.

“I knew Kaede was going to settle in,” Somers coach Jim Coleman said. “The ball was up on him a little bit in the first inning, he needed to get on top of it and get in a rhythm. He's our ace, he knows his fundamentals. When things are off, he can self-adjust. He's a smart pitcher and he has great stuff.”

Lally, the losing pitcher, had two hits and two RBIs to pace the Knights (3-1), who host Canton Wednesday. Robbins, Delaney, and Cody Murphy each drove in one run.

Ellington drew first blood in the top of the first.

Murphy lined a one-out double to left to plate the Knights’ first run. Three batters later, Lally drilled a single to left to double the visitors’ lead.

But Somers answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame. Lesco and Wood each provided a RBI single to left to tie the score at two.

Lally hit two batters and walked another with the bases loaded to force in three runs and put the Spartans up 4-2. McCormick then drilled a double to left, his second hit of the inning, to extend the hosts’ lead to four.

Somers tacked on another run on a McCormick fielder’s choice ground ball with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Maia relieved Wood in the sixth and held Ellington scoreless in the inning before escaping the Knights’ furious rally in the final frame.

“Troy's body language (in the seventh) was great, he wasn't rattled at all,” Coleman said. “We made eye contact and the whole time he was saying, ‘I'm good, I'm good.’ He threw his pitches and got us out of the inning.”

EAST WINDSOR 10, MLC 0. Matt Blachuta and Eric Wyse combined for a six-inning no-hitter as host East Windsor won a non-conference game.

The Panthers (1-2) got on the board with six runs in the bottom of the third. They added single runs in the fourth and fifth, and two more in the sixth.

Blachuta earned the win. He struck out 10, walked two and hit a batter in four innings. Wyse struck out five and walked one over two innings.

Ryan Lee went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, a RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Wyse added two doubles, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base while Shane Ritchie had two RBIs Trey Moses took the loss for MLC (0-1).

East Windsor hosts Somers Monday.

COVENTRY 19, BOLTON 0. Gavin Covell hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and had seven RBIs to guide visiting Coventry to a NCCC win in five innings.

Covell finished 4-for-5, adding a double for the Patriots (3-2). Sophomore Evan Menzel went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs in the win.

Ethan Hunt was the winning pitcher. He struck out 10 and walked none in five innings. Ben Post took the loss for Bolton (0-3).

The teams play again Monday, this time in Coventry.

RHAM 12, STAFFORD 2. Mike Poncini had three hits and four RBIs to lead visiting RHAM to a non-league win in five innings.

The Raptors (4-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after an inning. Stafford (3-1) got two runs back in the second, But RHAM added two runs in the third, one in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Bradley D'Amico added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sean Connolly had two RBIs while Chase Melzen, Fayz Baig and Max Nylen each had one.

D’Amico was the winning pitcher. He allowed a hit, walked four and struck out four in four innings.

Collin Gudeman had the lone hit for Stafford. Tristan Gutierrez and Ryan Gilluly each had RBIs.

Both teams play Monday. The Raptors are at Avon while Stafford entertains East Granby.

MIDDLETOWN 6, ROCKVILLE 4. Eric Wilson had two RBIs as visiting Middletown won a non-conference game that was called after six innings due to rain.

The Blue Dragons (4-1) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth thanks to a RBI single from Wilson.

Rockville (1-4) tied it in the bottom of the inning. Steve Kozak led things off with a single, stole second and scored on Matt Ryan’s RBI single.

Middletown scored the next five runs to take a 6-1 lead. The Rams added three runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a RBI single from John Ryan, a passed ball and a fielder’s choice.

Caleb Reed earned the win. He allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings. Jacob Niemczyk took the loss.

Rockville welcomes Granby Monday.

CHENEY TECH 18, GOODWIN TECH 3. Dylan Connaughton had two hits and four RBIs as visiting Cheney Tech won a CTC game.

The Beavers (2-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Andrew Alexander’s RBI single in the top of the first and never let up.

Connaughton added two stolen bases in the win. Alexander, Sean Conley, Jacob Perez, and Austin Watkins each had two hits. Watkins and Kolby Czarnota had RBIs.

Conely was the winning pitcvher. He allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five in 5Ï innings. Nick Jusino took the loss for Goodwin Tech (2-4).

The Beavers host Prince Tech Monday.