Fruita Monument's trailed for most of this game but battled all game long. They would catch Durango in the second half and tie the game up at 10 on a Maryn Brown shot. Fruita would take the lead on a Jordan Talley goal which made it 11-10. But Durango's Victoria Barletta would score the last two goals of the game to seal the win for the Demons.

1 DAY AGO