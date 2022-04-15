Link's early goal leads Solon to 1-0 win over Beckman

Iowa has been busy on the 2024 recruiting trail thus far this spring. In recent weeks, the Hawkeyes offered athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., and in-state athlete Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg High School. Now, Iowa has extended offers to 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill., and 2024 running back Jordan Marshall out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Marshall is regarded as one of the premiere running backs in the 2024 cycle and one of the best players overall. According to 247Sports, Marshall is a four-star...

