Solon, IA

Link's early goal leads Solon to 1-0 win over Beckman

By Owen Siebring
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLON, Iowa — Solon junior Morgan Link scored 14 minutes into Thursday's...

Sandusky Register

Norwalk's timely hitting continues in 5-1 win over Bellevue

NORWALK — Norwalk coach Wes Douglas felt it was time to move the lineup around. Douglas noted that everyone knew the batting order was struggling over the first few weeks of the season. The Truckers pounded out 14 runs Friday in a win over Vermilion and kept the momentum...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Balanced St. Paul cruises to eighth win in 10 games

NORWALK — Two pitchers combined on a five-inning shutout as the St. Paul baseball team cruised past visiting Fremont St. Joseph by a 13-0 score on Saturday at Norwalk Area Contractors Park. With the non-league win, the Flyers improved to 8-2 overall ahead of Monday's Firelands Conference game at...
NORWALK, OH
WTRF- 7News

St. Clairsville Earns Comeback Win over Huskies

Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – The Huskies were up 6-3 in the 5th inning but St. Clairsville was not finished. The Red Devils made it a 2 run game in that inning when Harrison Central’s Rutter walked in Hoffman with the bases loaded. Myers delivered a 2 RBI single in the top of the 6th to […]
CADIZ, OH
WTOL 11

Athlete of the Week: Izzy Granger of Liberty-Benton High School

FINDLAY, Ohio — With a toss of 146 feet and one inch, Liberty-Benton's Izzy Granger won the Division-II discus state championship last year. Back for her final season, the goal is not only to repeat but throw even farther. Her eyes set on the school record of 150 and last night she did it, shattering it with a toss of 154.
TOLEDO, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Offense at a premium as Reading drops a pair in Akron

AKRON, Ohio - One night after scoring 12 runs in a game, Reading could only manage one in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Akron at Canal Park. The Rubber Ducks nearly no-hit the Fightin Phils in the opener as three pitcher allowed only one single across seven innings in an 11-0 win. Reading nearly captured the nightcap, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth only to see the hosts rally for a pair in a 2-1.
AKRON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 RB Jordan Marshall out of Ohio

Iowa has been busy on the 2024 recruiting trail thus far this spring. In recent weeks, the Hawkeyes offered athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., and in-state athlete Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg High School. Now, Iowa has extended offers to 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill., and 2024 running back Jordan Marshall out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Marshall is regarded as one of the premiere running backs in the 2024 cycle and one of the best players overall. According to 247Sports, Marshall is a four-star...
CINCINNATI, OH

