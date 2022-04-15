St. Ray’s Andre DePina-Gray Signs to Play Football at URI

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Former URI football captain Coby Tippett visited the New England Patriots this week, acoording to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Tippett is a safety and kick returner, earning first team-all CAA honors for his work bringing back punts. He’s got plenty of ties to the Patriots. His father is Pro Football...
TIVERTON, R.I. — The Joseph Case baseball team's win streak was in serious jeopardy on Friday. The Cardinals trailed 3-0 after three innings before the bats came alive in the middle innings as Case came away with a come from behind 11-3 victory over Tiverton in a non-league game at Tiverton High School.
Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys basketball teams for the 2021-22 season. Player of the Year Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, forward A transfer from Washington power St. John’s, the 6-foot-8 post player started the season as the area’s top newcomer. After leading the No. 1 Gaels (33-6) to a sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and ...
