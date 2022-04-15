St. Ray’s Andre DePina-Gray Signs to Play Football at URI

TIVERTON, R.I. — The Joseph Case baseball team's win streak was in serious jeopardy on Friday. The Cardinals trailed 3-0 after three innings before the bats came alive in the middle innings as Case came away with a come from behind 11-3 victory over Tiverton in a non-league game at Tiverton High School.

