AURORA — Forty-five years ago today, 19-year-old Cindy Joy Elias of Britt was found murdered off a logging road about eight miles north of Aurora. Hoping for any new leads in the case, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release asking for the public’s help with the unsolved case. Anyone that may have information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 218-749-7134 or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Cold Case Homicide unit. ...

AURORA, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO