TRACK ROUNDUP: LHS sprinters lead boys, girls to 2nd at 2-6A meet

Legacy’s Kylah Washington competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the West Texas Relays on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Ratliff Stadium. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

ABILENE – The Legacy boys and girls teams got impressive performances from their sprinters, which helped LHS place runner-up in both the boys and girls team standings at the conclusion of the District 2-6A Track & Field Meet, Thursday at Shotwell Stadium Annex track.

Legacy’s Kylah Washington and Aaralyn Strambler finished 1-2 in both the girls 100-meter dash and 200 meters. Washington won with a time of 12.13 seconds in the 100 and 25.95 in the 200.

University of Arizona football commit and Legacy junior Canyon Moses won the boys 100-meter dash with a personal record time of 10.68. Midland High’s Caleb Lloyd was second (10.96).

The Legacy boys 400 relay team of Deonta Sonnier, Tulane football signee Christopher Brazzell, New Mexico State football signee Makhilyn Young and Moses also claimed gold (41.99).

The Lady Rebels 800 relay team of Aliyah Valdez, Loredana Fouonji, Myleah Young and Strambler took the top podium spot (1:46.58).

The Legacy boys (121 points) finished behind meet champion San Angelo Central (132.5) and the Lady Rebels were second behind meet champion Wolfforth Frenship (171).

The Midland High boys also got gold medal performances from Daniel Villegas in the 400 (48.86), Noah Crumpler in the 300 hurdles (39.80) and the 1,600 relay team of Lloyd, Brian’Zai Perez, Jake Worley and Villegas.

The Lady Bulldogs received first-place showings from senior Taylor Gonzalez in the 300 hurdles (46.50) and the 400 relay team of Zinnia Mathews, Brielle Bracken, Mckia McCoy and Gonzalez.

Legacy senior Christallyn Tate set a personal record with a mark of 18 feet, 7 inches to win the girls long jump.

The MHS girls placed third (88) and the boys came in fourth (89).

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the District 1-6A/2-6A area meet on April 22 at Franklin High School in El Paso.

District 2-6A Track & Field Meet

Shotwell Stadium Annex track, Abilene

Thursday

Top 4 finishers only listed

Top 4 advance to area meet

Boys

Team standings – 1. San Angelo Central 132.5; 2. Legacy 121; 3. Abilene 90.5; 4. Midland High 89; 5. Wolfforth Frenship 75; 6. Odessa Permian 65; 7. Odessa High 47

100 meters – 1. Canyon Moses, Legacy, 10.68 seconds; 2. Caleb Lloyd, Midland, 10.96; 3. Coleton Gossett, Central, 11.00; 4. Jeremiah Washington, Frenship, 11.00

200 – 1. Ja’quan Washington, Permian, 21.79; 2. Cole McWilliams, Central, 21.97; 3. Tyler Hill, Central, 22.17; 4. Makhilyn Young, Legacy, 22.22

400 – 1. Daniel Villegas, Midland, 48.86; 2. Link Holloway, Abilene, 50.84; 3. Jacob English, Central, 51.01; 4. Andres Diaz, Central, 52.00

800 – 1. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa, 1:59.42; 2. Christian Chavez, Permian, 2:00.42; 3. Bridger Bowcutt, Legacy, 2:00.87; 4. Andruw Villa, Abilene, 2:00.90

1,600 – 1. Villa 4:26.10; 2. C. Chavez 4:26.12; 3. Adriel Hinojos, Permian, 4:33.16; 4. Miguel Lujan, Odessa, 4:35.89

3,200 – 1. Villa 9:43.78; 2. C. Chavez 10:02.58; 3. Lujan 10:04.61; 4. Bowcutt 10:09.15

110 hurdles – 1. Ivan Carreon, Odessa, 14.78; 2. Noah Hatcher, Abilene, 14.81; 3. Devon Pierce, Permian, 15.01; 4. Davare Payne, Abilene, 15.43

300 hurdles – 1. Noah Crumpler, Midland, 39.80; 2. Hatcher 40.09; 3. Landon Bowers, Frenship, 40.77; 4. Jaye Saenz, Permian, 40.87

400 relay – 1. Legacy (Deonta Sonnier, Christopher Brazzell, Young, Moses) 41.99; 2. San Angelo Central 42.62; 3. Frenship 43.18; 4. Midland 43.21

800 relay – 1. Central (Raven Ortiz, Darius Harvatin, Cole McWilliams, Hill) 1:28.89; 2. Legacy 1:29.21; 3. Midland 1:29.1; 4. Permian 1:30.05

1,600 relay – 1. Midland (Lloyd, Brian’Zai Perez, Jake Worley, Villegas) 3:23.58; 2. Central 3:26.04; 3. Abilene 3:27.98; 4. Frenship 3:30.05

Triple jump – 1. Ose Olumese, Frenship, 45 feet, 8 inches; 2. R. Ortiz 44-11; 3. T. Hill 44-0; 4. Coy McGee, Abilene, 43-9 ½

Girls

Team standings – 1. Wolfforth Frenship 171; 2. Legacy 130; 3. Midland High 88; 4. San Angelo Central 80; 4. San Angelo Central 80; 5. Abilene High 70; 6. Odessa High 53; 7. Odessa Permian 28

100 meters – 1. Kylah Washington, Legacy, 12.13; 2. Aaralyn Strambler, Legacy, 12.20; 3. Brielle Bracken, Midland, 12.36; 4. Mckia McCoy, Midland, 12.59

200 – 1. Washington 25.47; 2. Strambler 25.95; 3. Amelia Carr, Abilene, 26.05; 4. Emily Madrid, Abilene, 26.05

400 – 1. Gabrielle Deleon, Frenship, 58.64; 2. Devin Moore, Frenship, 58.89; 3. Paige Byford, Odessa, 1:00.56; 4. Lillian Guzman, Frenship, 1:01.54

800 – 1. Mason Murray, Abilene, 2:22.77; 2. Hannah Zwiebel, Central, 2:24.91; 3. Zoe Vann, Abilene, 2:25.54; 4. Makayla Williams, Midland, 2:27.00

1,600 – 1. Murray 5:25.95; 2. Jazira Perez, Odessa, 5:34.67; 3. Emma Lopez, Frenship, 5:38.10; 4. Amaya Mendoza, Frenship, 5:47.96

3,200 – 1. Murray 11:32.66; 2. E. Lopez 12:26.04; 3. A. Mendoza 12:34.62; 3. J. Perez 12:40.82

100 hurdles – 1. Timber Bennett, Frenship, 15.87; 2. Sydney Vincent, Midland, 16.11; 3. Rylee Sanders, Frenship, 16.45; 4. Kinsley Baker, Central, 16.50

300 hurdles – 1. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland, 46.50; 2. Bennett 47.06; 3. R. Sanders 48.54; 4. Baye Biddix, Frenship, 48.89

400 relay – 1. Midland (Zinnia Mathews, Bracken, McCoy, Gonzalez) 49.88; 2. Frenship 49.88; 3. Legacy 50.06; 4. Odessa Permian 50.19

800 relay – 1. Legacy (Aliyah Valdez, Loredana Fouonji, Myleah Young, Strambler) 1:46.58; 2. Frenship 1:46.97; 3. Permian 1:47.03; 4. Odessa 1:47.67

1,600 relay – 1. Frenship (Moore, Karla Corrales, Deleon, Lillian Guzman) 4:06.73; 2. Odessa 4:07.87; 3. Midland 4:12.43; 4. San Angelo Central 4:12.76

Long jump – 1. Christallynn Tate, Legacy, 18-7; 2. Peyton Mayberry, Central, 18-1 ¼; 3. T. Gonzalez 17-11 ½; 4. Bennett 17-4

BIG SPRING SWEEPS

TITLES AT 3-4A MEET

SAN ANGELO – The Big Spring boys & girls teams both captured district titles following the conclusion of the District 3-4A Track & Field Meet, Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.

Niomi Wines led the Lady Steers, as she won the long jump (17 feet, 1 inch) and the 200 meters (26.44).

Wines also teamed up with Kyla Mathews, Elisabeth Jones and Dorcas Jones to win the 1,600 relay (4:13.05).

Big Spring’s Alexa Mehan won two events by taking gold in both the 100 hurdles (16.52) and 300 hurdles (51.20).

The Steers also had their share of gold medalists, as Isaiah Holloway won in the triple jump (43-0), Adrian Solis took first in the 800 (2:00.50), Abram Jackson won the 100-yard dash (1.04) and Roman Perez was first in the 1,600 (4:45.81).

The Steers 400 relay team of Vincent Ortiz, Chris Martinez, Gavin Greathouse and Sa’Quan Fizer also took the top podium spot.

Elisabeth Jones picked up another gold in the 800 (2:31.60) and Dorcas Jones was the district champ in the 400 (1:03.44).

The top four finishers in each event moved on to the District 3-4A/4-4A area meet on April 21 in Lubbock.

District 3-4A Track & Field Meet

San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo

Thursday

Top 4 finishers only listed

Top 4 advance to the District 3-4A/4-4A area meet, April 21 in Lubbock

Boys

Triple jump – 1. Isaiah Holloway, Big Spring, 43 feet, 0 inches; 2. Dyllan Angeley, Snyder, 41-10; 3. Tyce Kinney, Estacado, 40-6 ¼; 4. Luis Gomez, Estacado, 40-0 ½

400 relay – 1. Big Spring (Vincent Ortiz, Chris Martinez, Gavin Greathouse, Sa’Quan Fizer) 43.08 seconds; 2. Snyder 43.82; 3. Estacado 44.36; 4. Lake View 44.43

800 – 1. Adrian Solis, Big Spring, 2:00.50; 2. Jeremiah Rodriquez, Snyder, 2:01.89; 3. Jaiden Fuentes, Lake View, 2:08.00; 4. Alexis Mendez, Levelland, 2:08.87

110 hurdles – 1. Harrison Foster, Sweetwater, 15.03; 2. Pablo Madero, Lake View, 16.22; 3. Xander Baker, Levelland, 16.82; 4. Jeramiah Valenzuela, Snyder, 17.92

100 – 1. Abram Jackson, Big Spring, 11.04; 2. Ricky Luna, Snyder, 11.27; 3. Caleb Salazar, Levelland, 11.37; 4. Armando Torres, Sweetwater, 11.49

800 relay – 1. Lake View (Brandon Durio, Derrick Taylor, Devyn Paz, Brandon Cruz) 1:28.61; 2. Big Spring 1:30.36; 3. Snyder 1:33.07; 4. Levelland 1:33.19

400 – 1. Jay Castillo, Snyder, 50.23; 2. Solis 51.42; 3. Zeyire Franklin, Big Spring, 51.94; 4. Adrian Flores, Lake View, 54.03

300 hurdles – 1. Foster 39.81; 2. B. Cruz 40.05; 3. Jackson Dodd, Sweetwater, 43.60; 4. Madero 45.54

200 – 1. D. Taylor 22.95; 2. A. Jackson 23.34; 3. Matthew Bautista, Levelland, 23.70; 4. Joe Angel Reyna, Sweetwater, 23.94

1,600 – 1. Roman Perez, Big Spring, 4:45.81; 2. Isaac Gonzales, Big Spring, 4:48.11; 3. Antonio Martinez, Snyder, 4:50.68; 4. A. Mendez 5:00.20

1,600 relay – 1. Lake View (Paz, Brandon Durio, D. Taylor, Cruz) 3:21.78; 2. Snyder 3:23.61; 3. Big Spring 3:27.70; 4. Sweetwater 3:32.06

Girls

Long jump – 1. Niomi Wines, Big Spring, 17-1; 2. Aa’lireyia Mitchell, Estacado, 15-3 ¼; 3. Skyylynn Carroll, Lake View, 15-2; 4. Tanaeasia Brackens, Levelland, 15-1

400 relay – 1. Estacado (Amari Atkins, Tashawn Spence, Aleece Cox, Mitchell) 50.52; 2. Sweetwater 51.03; 3. Levelland 52.73; 4. Lake View 52.99

800 – 1. Elisabeth Jones, Big Spring, 2:31.60; 2. Lily Rodriguez, Snyder, 2:33.57; 3. Faith Miller, Lake View, 2:35.03; 4. Ariani Lopez, Levelland, 2:35.16

100 hurdles – 1. Alexa Mehan, Big Spring, 16.52; 2. Olivia Sanchez, Big Spring, 19.16; 3. Ariya Morales, Lake View, 19.59; 4. Cooper Wallace, Levelland, 19.86

100 – 1. Mitchell 12.56; 2. Carroll 12.66; 3. Aunisti Griffin, Sweewater, 12.72; 4. Dasharii Hawthorne, Estacado, 12.93;

800 relay – 1. Estacado (Spence, Ashandra Johnson, Cox, Mitchell) 1:47.28; 2. Big Spring 1:48.52; 3. Levelland 1:49.15; 4. Sweetwater 1:50.17

400 – 1. Dorcas Jones, Big Spring, 1:03.44; 2. L. Rodriguez 1:05.21; 3. F. Miller 1:06.21; 4. Zy’Keyria Johnson, Estacado, 1:06.41

300 hurdles – 1. Mehan 51.20; 2. Eionna Jennings, Sweetwater, 51.83; 3. O. Sanchez 56.54; 4. Mia Bustamante, Big Spring, 58.77

200 – 1. Wines 26.44; 2. Kyla Mathews, Big Spring, 27.10; 3. A. Johnson 27.70; 4. Kyleena Hughes, Big Spring, 28.06

1,600 – 1. Anastasia Brayer, Lake View, 6:02.56; 2. A. Lopez 6:06.53; 3. Evelyn Mendias, Levelland, 6:06.53; 4. Kinsey Kelley, Snyder, 6:08.20

1,600 relay – 1. Big Spring (Mathews, E. Jones, D. Jones, Wines) 4:13.05; 2. Estacado 4:22.14; 3. Snyder 4:27.15; 4. Levelland 4:30.57

COAHOMA SWEEPS

TITLES AT 5-3A MEET

COAHOMA – The Coahoma boys & girls track teams swept the team titles at the District 5-3A Track & Field Meet, Wednesday at Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium.

The Bulldogs posted a team score of 159.5 and the Bulldogettes tallied 186 points.

Two Coahoma athletes won two individual events, as Christian Everett claimed gold in both the girls 100 meters (12.73 seconds) and the triple jump (35 feet, 8 ¾ inches), while University of Arizona signee Vance Ott won both the wheelchair 100 meters (16.72) and the wheelchair shot put (20-9 ½).

The Bulldogs also got first-place showings from Jaidyn Guerrero in the boys 100 meters (11.23), Jaidyn Vineyard in the 200 (23.12), Ashton Wennick in the shot put (47-9 ¾) and from the 800 relay team (1:33.65).

The Bulldogettes had gold-medal performances from Madison Green in the shot put (33-0 ½), Karliegh Burt in the long jump (16-2 ½), Baylor Wright in the pole vault (9-0), Sophia Biddison in the high jump (4-10) and both the 400 relay and 800 relay teams.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the area meet, April 21 in Sonora.

District 5-3A Track & Field Meet

Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium, Coahoma

Wednesday

Top 4 finishers only listed

Top 4 advance to the District 5-3A/6-3A area meet, April 21 in Sonora

Boys

Final team standings – 1. Coahoma 159.5; 2. Crane 122.5; 3. Sonora 121; 4. Reagan County 114; 5. Odessa Compass Academy 57; 6. Stanton 44

100 – 1. Jaidyn Vineyard, Coahoma, 11.23 seconds; 2. Trevor Owens, Crane, 11.46; 3. Austin Perkins, Coahoma, 11.50; 4. Isaiah Eleda, Coahoma, 11.53

200 – 1. Tristan Guerrero, Coahoma, 23.12; 2. Jonathan Jarrett, Compass, 23.60; 3. Raymond Saldibar, Reagan County, 23.77; 4. Kason Brown, Reagan County, 23.85

400 – 1. Fernando Gonzalez, Sonora, 50.14; 2. Lucas Rizo, Crane, 50.46; 3. K. Brown 54.33; 4. Nicholas Guzman, Coahoma, 55.31

800 – 1. Rizo 2:03.23; 2. Hunter Obannon, Sonora, 2:06.11; 3. Dakota Stratton, Compass, 2:10.60; 4. Taylon Watson, Crane, 2:11.82

1,600 – 1. William Hall, Crane, 4:54.90; 2. Jonathan Rodriguez, Reagan County, 4:56.60; 3. Saul Flores, Reagan County, 5:01.65; 4. Julian Rodriguez, Reagan County, 5:05.60

3,200 – 1. Hall 10:50.03; 2. Ju. Rodriguez 11:03.31; 3. S. Flores 11:04.38; 4. Jo. Rodriguez 11:04.90

110 hurdles – 1. Donovan Ramirez, Compass, 15.91; 2. Eduardo Encinas, Reagan County, 17.05; 3. Reagan Chapman, Coahoma, 17.34; 4. Billy Starr, Coahoma, 17.47

300 hurdles – 1. Obannon 41.88; 2. Perkins 42.46; 3. Starr 44.97; 4. Hoyt Mims, Stanton, 45.15

400 relay – 1. Sonora 44.14; 2. Coahoma 44.44; 3. Crane 44.45; 4. Reagan County 44.92

800 relay – 1. Coahoma 1:33.65; 2. Crane 1:35.93; 3. Stanton 1:36.43; 4. Reagan County 1:36.70

1,600 relay – 1. Sonora 3:30.58; 2. Coahoma 3:35.00; 3. Crane 3:35.89; 4. Reagan County 3:42.78

High jump – 1. F. Gonzalez 5 feet, 8 inches; 2. T. Guerrero 5-6; 3. Angelo Holly, Stanton, 5-6; 4. Encinas 5-6

Pole vault – 1. Oliver Cervantes, Crane, 12-6; 2. Obannon 11-6; 3. Kasey Lux, Sonora, 11-0; 4. Dakota Borders, Sonora, 1-0

Long jump – 1. D. Ramirez 22-3 ½; 2. T. Guerrero 20-11 ¼; 3. Perkins 20-10; 4. Kaleb Lozano, Crane, 20-4 ¾

Triple jump – 1. D. Ramirez 48-4 ½; 2. K. Brown 43-3; 3. Billy Bailey, Coahoma, 43-1; 4. Saldibar 41-9 ¼

Shot put – 1. Ashton Wennik, Coahoma, 47-9 ¾; 2. Gilbert Flores, Stanton, 43-3 ¼; 3. Manny Davila, Reagan County, 42-7 ½; 4. Justin Glass, Reagan County, 41-3

Discus – 1. Marcos Villalobos, Sonora, 142-11; 2. Brysen Kerby, Coahoma, 122-1; 3. Terrance Godette, Crane, 114-0; 4. Fernando Deluna, Sonora, 112-2

Wheelchair

100 – 1. Vance Ott, Coahoma, 16.72

Shot put – 1. Ott 20-9 ½

Girls

Final team standings – 1. Coahoma 186; 2. Crane 161.5; 3. Reagan County 82.5; 4. Odessa Compass Academy 72; 5. Sonora 66; 6. Stanton 41

100 – 1. Christian Everett, Coahoma, 12.73; 2. Jaydyn Reyes, Reagan County, 12.90; 3. Jayla Williams, Sonora, 13.49; 4. Sophia Biddison, Coahoma, 13.51

200 – 1. J. Reyes 27.36; 2. Madison Rodgers, Coahoma, 27.71; 3. Jezabel Pasillas, Sonora, 28.00; 4. Autumn Garza, Compass, 28.20

400 – 1. Arianna Escobedo, Crane, 1:03.52; 2. Kinzee Jamierson, Compass, 1:03:53; 3. Shelby Phillips, Stanton, 1:07.10; 4. Kaedyn Lee, Coahoma, 1:08.84

800 – 1. Escobedo 2:36.54; 2. Merick Alvarez, Coahoma, 2:37.88; 3. Jazlyn White, Compass, 2:40.19; 4. Nicole Hill, Stanton, 2:42.43

1,600 – 1. Kyla Rangel, Crane, 5:55.01; 2. Sihtlaly Delgado, Sonora, 6:21.87; 3. Sophia Hernandez, Crane, 6:27.83; 4. Abigail Bose, Coahoma, 6:30.10

3,200 – 1. Rangel 12:52.36; 2. Mandy Dobbs, Compass, 13:28.56; 3. Jazmin Rodriguez, Reagan County, 13:48.26; 4. S. Delgado 14:08.39

100 hurdles – 1. Nylah Smith, Crane, 17.81; 2. Alina Garza, Crane, 17.87; 3. Makenna Gunnels, Reagan County, 18.15; 4. Isabella Cox, Coahoma, 18.90

300 hurdles – 1. A. Garza 52.24; 2. Camille Kubacak, Compass, 52.55; 3. Gunnels 54.53; 4. N. Smith 55.23

400 relay – 1. Coahoma 50.98; 2. Reagan County 52.84; 3. Sonora 53.20; 4. Compass 53.62

800 relay – 2. Coahoma 1:52.37; 2. Sonora 1:54.15; 3. Crane 1:58.53; 4. Stanton 2:01.13

1,600 relay – 1. Compass 4:26.27; 2. Coahoma 4:27.49; 3. Crane 4:30.95; 4. Stanton 4:36.61

High jump – 1. Biddison 4-10; 2. Kennedy Keys, Stanton, 4-8; 3. Baylor Wright, Coahoma, 4-8; 4. Escobedo 4-6

Pole vault – 1. B. Wright 9-0; 2. N. Smith 7-6; 3. Selena Rodriguez, Stanton, 7-0; 4. I. Cox 6-0

Long jump – 1. Karliegh Burt, Coahoma, 16-2 ½; 2. J. Reyes 15-8 ½; 3. Kayla Myers, Reagan County, 15-6 ½; 4. Jayla Williams, Sonora, 14-11 ½

Triple jump – 1. Everett 35-8 ¾; 2. Nevaeh Kerby, Coahoma, 32-10 ½; 3. Burt 32-7 ¾; 4. K. Myers 31-10 ¾

Shot put – 1. Madison Green, Coahoma, 33-0 ½; 2. Hope Heredia, Crane, 32-0; 3. Glynleah Bishop, Reagan County, 31-3; 4. Nayelly Sanchez, Crane, 31-0 ½

Discus – 1. H. Heredia 108-11; 2. Cayhill Lewis, Coahoma, 94-2; 3. N. Sanchez 90-5; 4. Kayla Santos, Crane, 88-4