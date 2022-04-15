ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tarasenko’s 5-point outing fuels Blues’ 6-2 win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GokaN_0f9wN0Re00
1 of 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko is again showing he can shoulder the St. Louis Blues’ late-season playoff push.

The 30-year-old scored three times as part of a career-best five-point outing, and St. Louis rolled to its seventh straight win by beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Thursday night.

Putting behind questions of whether he could regain his prolific playmaking ability after missing much of the past two seasons with a nagging shoulder injury, Tarasenko is fueling the Blues’ surge up the standings.

“It’s huge,” coach Craig Berube said. “His work ethic and his competitiveness, he’s leading by example. That’s what I see.”

Tarasenko broke open a game tied at 2 by scoring twice in the second period, including making a tremendous fake to turn rookie defenseman Owen Power inside out for a breakaway goal. He then added an empty-netter to cap an outing in which he topped 30 goals for the sixth time in 10 seasons.

As if that wasn’t enough, the 30-year-old has scored the winning goals in each of the Blues’ past three outings to give him a career-best nine on the season.

“He’s playing out of his mind. We all know, Vladdy can play like that,” center Robert Thomas said. “We’ve just got to keep going and we’re going to have to rely on him a lot.”

Thomas had five assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, during which he has six goals and 23 points. With 53 assists, he became St. Louis’ first player to top 50 since Doug Weight had 51 in 2003-04.

Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and David Perron also scored for the Blues, whose run has them battling the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division standings, and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots for his second straight win after four consecutive losses.

The winning streak is the Blues’ longest since an 8-0 run from Feb. 18 to March 3, 2020, and they improved to 9-0-1 in their past 10.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Asplund scored, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots for Buffalo. Power set up Tuch’s goal for the 2021 No. 1 draft pick’s first NHL point in his second career game since leaving Michigan to sign with the Sabres.

Tarasenko took Power to school on each of his first two goals.

The 19-year-old was caught out of position in allowing Tarasenko to score the go-ahead goal into an open right side of the net 7:18 into the second period. And Power was caught flat-footed when Tarasenko sped past him up the right wing to score 5:27 later.

Power accepted what happened as a learning experience with Buffalo playing out its final string of games after having already been eliminated from playoff contention.

“When you play against these top players, you have to learn a lot and you obviously make a lot of mistakes where you’re glad you’re able to learn from it,” he said. “Every game I’m going to get better and work on things. This is a step in the right direction.”

Tarasenko, who has six goals and 11 points in his past four games, and leading an offensively balanced Blues team which began the day ranked fourth in the NHL in goals, and has now outscored its past seven opponents by a margin of 35-14.

“When we do things right, it’s good. There’s a lot of times tonight that it was just OK, too,” Berube said, assessing his offense. “But it has the ability to be really good.”

STREAKING

With a goal and two assists, Buchnevich extended his point streak to eight games, in which he has five goals and 14 points. ... Thomas’ point streak was the second-longest active run entering Thursday, behind Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau (12 games). ... The Blues improved to 15-2-1 in their past 18 meetings against Buffalo.

WORLDS AWAY

Sabres coach Don Granato earned recognition earlier in the day by being selected as an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s national team to complete at the world championships in Finland next month. Granato is in his first full season as Buffalo’s coach and has previously coached USA Hockey’s developmental program teams.

Blues: Host the Wild on Saturday in a showdown between the Central Division’s second- and third-place teams.

Sabres: Open a home-and-away set against Philadelphia by hosting the Flyers on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, NY
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Florida, MO
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Crisp Looks Back on Career, Praises Predators Fans as Retirement Nears

Predators Broadcaster Set to Be Honored This Weekend for 24 Seasons with Nashville. Iconic Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp discusses his retirement and the Nashville Predators organization's impact on his and his family's lives. 15:16 •. Terry Crisp was destined to become a broadcaster. He was bound to become a coach,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
David Perron
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Don Granato
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Blues#Ap#The Buffalo Sabres 6 2
The Associated Press

Carolina visits Arizona after Staal’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (48-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-48-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Arizona Coyotes after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 7-4 loss to the Avalanche. The Coyotes are 10-25-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Granlund’s goal, assist lead Predators over Blackhawks 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, winners of two of three. Filip Forsberg had two assists. The Predators entered Saturday in the top wild card spot in the tight Western Conference race for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NBC Sports

Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line

The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers, who were swept in their home-and-home back-to-back set against Buffalo. Mike Yeo's club lost to the Sabres, 4-3, Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Panthers beat Red Wings 6-1 for 10th straight victory

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored and Spencer Knight made 33 saves. The Panthers tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road victory and extended their team record for goals to 317 — the most in the NHL this season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Panthers’ win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. “I didn’t even realize this was 10, but I’ve really liked our game in the last three or four games,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’re doing the right things and we’re bringing our top game every night. When we do that, we’re going to be successful.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson couldn’t miss shots. Trae Young couldn’t make shots. In simplest terms, that’s how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta. Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

856K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy