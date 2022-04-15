NASCAR driver Dillon feels dirt racing experience is not needed at Bristol

Bristol, TN — There will be several drivers pulling double duty this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton, and Austin Dillon will race in the truck race Saturday and Cup on Sunday.

Dillon who drives the No. 3 Childress Chevy is considered a dirt racer…He won a dirt Late Model race at Bristol in the 2021 Dirt Nationals and also won the 2013 Truck Series dirt race at Eldora…

However last season he felt he might have been a little overconfident and finished 21st after starting 9th in last year’s Food City Dirt Race…. He also found out some of the other guys who race primarily on asphalt were pretty good

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to have dirt experience and I think it does give you an advantage when the track changes and as you saw last year a lot of the asphalt guys and Joey won it and it doesn’t have an extensive dirt background he’s run some races but it just shows that you have to get your car right like any other week because everyone in this field is the best drivers in the world.”

