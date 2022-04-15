Hoover joins Birmingham in welcoming the world to Central Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Alabama's governor, Kay Ivey said, "roads and bridges have needed some repair for a long time and they still do... But we're making significant progress thanks to Rebuild Alabama." The Rebuild Alabama act, overwhelmingly passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires...
We have been closely monitoring for the last several days a system that has the potential to bring severe weather to the southern region starting today in portions of Texas, Western Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas. Then Tuesday, this same system will impact Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Then it will move into Georgia, South & North Carolina, and Southern Virginia on Wednesday.
2022 has a roster of new projects headed to Birmingham. From new cocktail bars headed by award-winning bartenders to new eateries from veteran chefs, here are twelve restaurants and bars coming to the city this year. The House of Found Objects. Feizal Valli, the former owner of The Atomic Lounge,...
There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 319,880 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,887 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
Looking for a place where your dollar will go the farthest?. Come to Alabama, according to an new cost of living analysis. Porch.com, the online home improvement and home-buying advice website, says three of the top 10 most affordable small metro areas in the United States are in Alabama, including the top spot.
Investors paid $3 million cash for 38 acres at 20324 Miflin Road in Foley, and plan to build a multi-family development on the site, according to Realtors. Cody Maley of Scout South Properties represented the sellers and Meredith Harris of Re/Max of Orange Beach represented the buyers. The commercial land has 1.283 front feet on Baldwin County 20 and is located between Ala. 59 and Juniper Street.
This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
Meghan Sealy put her young son Jack in the car for a routine trip to Taco Casa and Target. The drive quickly turned from routine to terrifying. Meghan agreed to allow us to share her story hoping that it would serve as a warning for others. Meaghan said "I am...
The owner of a Huntsville wine shop filed a lawsuit Saturday against Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, saying her business lost almost $55,000 and had to close due to COVID restrictions. The business owner, Saranne Riccio, opened Uncorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room in...
Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spends her time after school like many girls her age: doing homework, listening to Taylor Swift, collecting records and hanging out with friends. But this year, her spring break also included trying to persuade members of the state House and Senate to reject legislation banning...
I have to be careful here. For many, many reasons. I know someone that works for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama and gets to see birth certificates on a regular basis. She has always given me a rundown of some of the, well, uh, more unusual names. Now, we have some official...
Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are expected in Alabama on Tuesday, and some schools have already announced early dismissals. Storms could begin in west Alabama by this afternoon and will shift eastward through the evening and into the overnight hours, gradually lowering in intensity as they do. The strongest storms...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
