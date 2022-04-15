HS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Roundup from April 14

Hunter Poe 02/22/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

BASEBALL

FRENSHIP 7

MIDLAND 4

WOLFFORTH – Wolfforth Frenship used an early outburst to beat Midland High in a District 2-6A game on Thursday.

Frenship scored three runs in the first and had a 5-1 lead after two innings as they’ve won the first two games of the series.

MHS (7-22, 1-13) cut it to 5-4 with three runs in the top of the third but the Tigers (15-9, 9-3) added a couple of insurance runs late.

Hunter Poe was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for the Bulldogs, but also took the loss on the mound.

Landon Hutcheson and Brock Rogers each had two hits for Frenship, while Coldon Kiser homered.

The teams will play the third game of the series at 1 p.m. Friday at Zachery Field.

MCS 5

CLYDE 3

CLYDE – The Midland Christian baseball team won a non-district baseball game at Clyde on Thursday thanks in part to a three-run fifth inning.

The game was tied at 1-all before the Mustangs had the big inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Clyde answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth before MCS added an insurance run in the seventh.

Mason Hosier and Eric Barnes each had two hits for the Mustangs (13-5-1). Hosier and Jacob Hicks each drove in two runs.

MCS next plays at Lubbock Trinity at 6 p.m. Monday.

MCA 10

SAN JACINTO 9

AMARILLO – Midland Classical scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to squeak past Amarillo San Jacinto during Thursday’s TAPPS Division IV, District 1 game.

MCA (15-4, 8-0) scored seven runs in the third to take a 7-3 lead but San Jacinto battled back and tied the game at 9 with a four-run sixth.

MCA’s Kameron Armstead doubled and drove in three runs; Paul McMillian was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two walks; Reagan Layh went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks and Cort Miller doubled and drove in two runs.

McMillian struck out two batters over a 1-2-3 seventh to secure the win for MCA.

The Knights host Forsan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

COAHOMA 15

REAGAN COUNTY 0

COAHOMA – Avery Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI, and she threw a one-hitter in the circle to lead Coahoma to a run-rule win over Reagan County in four innings during Thursday’s District 5-3A game.

Rodriguez struck out six and walked none.

Coahoma’s Hannah Wells was 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored; Madison Rodgers went 2-for-2 with an RBI, three runs scored, a steal and two walks; Brynn Rodgers was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored; Christian Everett was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Nevaeh Kerby scored two runs.

The Bulldogettes (21-4-1, 7-0) visit Wolfforth Frenship at 11 a.m. Friday.