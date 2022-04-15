Report: Jarvis Landry could remain unsigned until after draft

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Landry has been connected to a number of teams since he was released by the Browns last month. Dragon confirms that there are “multiple” teams still interested in adding the wide receiver, and also reiterates a previous report that Landry could even land back in Cleveland. Besides a Browns reunion, the Chiefs, Saints and Falcons have been mentioned as suitors for the 29-year-old.

Once Landry joins a new squad, it will be interesting to see how much he’s adjusted his worth since hitting free agency. A report from last month indicated that the veteran was seeking a contract that would pay him at least $20M per year. His previous contract with Cleveland featured an AAV of just over $15M, but the expectation is that his next deal will not hit even that yearly average, let alone a $20M/year rate.

Landry, 30 in November, agreed to a five-year, $75.5M extension with the Browns after they traded for him in 2018. He delivered two Pro Bowl seasons in Cleveland and served as Baker Mayfield‘s most consistent target. However, the veteran averaged just 47.5 receiving yards per game last season and missed five weeks of action.