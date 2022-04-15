ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

TinCaps split doubleheader with South Bend

By John Nolan - TinCaps Media Relations
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps split a doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. After falling in the front half, the ‘Caps won the nightcap, 6-2.

South Bend (2-4) took the opener, 7-2. Fort Wayne (3-3) trailed, 7-0, until Australian shortstop Jarryd Dale hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 21-year-old also homered Sunday in Dayton.

But the TinCaps bounced back quickly in the finale. Fort Wayne plated a pair in the home first. That included a successful double-steal by left fielder Corey Rosier coming home from third base as center fielder Robert Hassell swiped second. Also in the frame, Dale ripped an RBI triple.

In the third, the ‘Caps added three more. Designated hitter Joshua Mears mashed a run-scoring double, Hassell, who had singled, later scored on a wild pitch, and Dale delivered an RBI double.

Meanwhile, TinCaps starter Robert Gasser fired four impressive frames. The left-hander, who MLB.com ranks as the No. 9 Padres prospect, struck out nine without a walk. South Bend benefited from a misplayed pop-up to score two in the fourth.

Nevertheless, Fort Wayne responded with an insurance run in its half of the fourth. Mears drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-2.

Hassell and Dale both had multi-hit performances in each game. Rosier reached base four times in the second game, drawing three walks, plus recording a single.

Right-handed reliever Felix Minjarez followed Gasser with two scoreless innings, striking out five. Alek Jacob struck out the side in order to close it out.

Next Game: Friday, April 15 vs. South Bend Cubs (7:05 p.m.)

  • Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert
  • South Bend Probable Starter: LHP DJ Herz
Coffing named boys basketball coach at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant under Fonso White, Seth Coffing is now taking the reigns as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys basketball program the school announced on Thursday. Coffing was previously the head coach at Garrett High School for a season and a half (2015-17). He posted a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Thompson returning to Hoosiers for sixth season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson announced via social media on Thursday that he will return for a sixth and final season with the Indiana University basketball program. The six-foot-eight forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers. Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis announced this past weekend he will enter his name the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Estep signs with Trine for soccer

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School soccer standout Braden Estep is taking his talents to Trine, as the senior signed to play for the Thunder on Thursday afternoon. Estep was a first-team All-NE8 pick this past fall for the Vikings, helping lead Huntington North to the conference title.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Five Snider Panthers sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Panthers put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon to play sports in college as Tyrese Brown (football/Trine University), Caiden Hurse (football/Mount Union), Markell Keal (football/Concordia University at St. Paul), Grant Brown (basketball/Wabash College), and Cylie Pyle (golf/Saint Francis) all signed at Snider High School.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mastodons Diedrich, Gooch named to All-MIVA First Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball student-athletes Jon Diedrich, Troy Gooch, Bryce Walker and Rico Wardlow received All-League recognition on Thursday, April 14.  Diedrich and Gooch received First Team All-MIVA honors. Walker and Wardlow were named to the All-MIVA Second Team.  Offensively, Diedrich led the Mastodons in total kills (390) which was second-most in the MIVA. He also led the ‘Dons in points […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
