BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A community event hosted in Bassfield in 2020 has earned that town some cash that it will use in a new marketing campaign. Bassfield has received a $1,000 Community Economic Development Award for its Bassfield Post Office-125th Anniversary Time Capsule Ceremony that was held in Faler Park on Dec. 30, 2020.

BASSFIELD, MS ・ 23 DAYS AGO