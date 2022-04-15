ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Archie Eversole remembered for bringing spirit to Atlanta with 'We Ready' theme

By Claire Simms
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - For Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, "We Ready" was more than just a song, it was a way of life. "Archie, I've never seen him low energy. He was just always a ball of energy," said Mz. Shyneka form Streetz 94.5. Mz. Shyneka said she met Eversole at...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Pharrell Brings Back ‘Black Ambition’ For Black And Latinx Entrepreneurs

Happy singer Pharrell Williams has reintroduced an initiative for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs that awards prizes of up to $1 million. In December 2020, the mega music producer announced the launch of an initiative for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs called Black Ambition. The purpose of the nonprofit is to provide a bridge to success for entrepreneurs of color working in tech, design, healthcare, and consumer products/services start-ups.
MUSIC
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Eversole
SheKnows

His Life in Pictures: As the Son of Young & Restless’ Christel Khalil Turns 12, Watch Him Grow From Adorable Baby to Sweet Young Man

Just this week, we celebrated the news that Young & Restless’ Christel Khalil (Lily) is about to grow her family growing by one — not with a new baby on the way, but with the news that she and longtime boyfriend Sam Restagno are now engaged! That’s amazing news, but we think it’s probably safe to say that her son, Michael Caden, will probably always be the number one little man in her life!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Group Reunites at Coachella 6 Years After Breakup

Coachella attendees were treated to an incredible surprise on Saturday – the reunion of defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1. The pop group stopped performing live together in 2015 and officially disbanded in 2016, and there have been no promises of a reunion since then. On Saturday, they returned to the stage in the Coachella Valley.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy