ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers Decode Pigs' Well-being Through Oinks And Grunts

By Camille BAS-WOHLERT
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

European researchers have developed a way of decoding the feelings of pigs through their grunts, oinks and squeals in a project aimed at improving animal welfare. Biologists studied over 7,000 recordings from 411 pigs, from the brief squeaks of satisfaction at feeding time to the desperate cries at slaughter, before classifying...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Tree Hugger

Pig Grunts Can Reveal Sadness or Happiness

It’s easy to tell the difference between a dog’s excited, happy bark and an angry, warning growl. But not all animals are as easy to decode. Researchers recently used thousands of recordings to decipher the different grunts that pigs make. They created an algorithm that helped them determine whether pigs were experiencing a positive emotion, a negative emotion, or something in between.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Decoding#European#Afp#Scandinavian
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: This Firm Programs Cells, Using DNA as Code

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, again bought biotechnology stocks Wednesday, including one that programs cells with DNA as code. Ark also repeated its buy of a spectrometry fund. All valuations below are as of Wednesday’s close. The biotech company programing cells is Ginkgo...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

California start-up sends tiny robots on voyage into brains

Sending miniature robots deep inside the human skull to treat brain disorders has long been the stuff of science fiction -- but it could soon become reality, according to a California start-up. "One of the most famous examples is a book by Isaac Asimov and a film called 'Fantastic Voyage,' where a crew of scientists goes inside a miniaturized spaceship into the brain, to treat a blood clot."
ENGINEERING
Fast Company

How the Metaverse will change the way we interact with brands

Everything about the way you live your life will be different within 10 years. The Metaverse has reached peak hype; per Gartner’s hype cycle definition, this means it’s at the “peak of inflated expectations.” This may be due in part to Facebook’s name change to Meta, the fact that individuals are paying millions of dollars for digital properties, or the fact that your kids are spending hours immersed in digital worlds already.
INTERNET
IFLScience

Real "Invisibility Shield" Created By British Start-Up

A new project aims to manufacture and sell a real “invisible shield” offering "high-resolution invisibility” through the power of light reflection. The UK-based start-up – Invisibility Shield Co – is still in its crowdfunding stage, but judging by the preliminary media put out by the team, the product is pretty convincing.
ENGINEERING
Fstoppers

Techniques to Save a Poor Landscape Photo

Of course, we all try to get out photos are close to right as possible in camera, but none of us are perfect, and mistakes will happen. So, if you really miss the mark, what can you do to save an image you really want to use? This excellent video tutorial will show you some helpful tips and techniques for rescuing that shot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Nature.com

Blindfolded adults use mental transformation strategies for spatial scaling of tactile maps

The current study tested strategies of spatial scaling in the haptic domain. Blindfolded adults (N"‰="‰31, aged 20"“24Â years) were presented with an embossed graphic including a target and asked to encode a target location on this map, imagine this map at a given scale, and to localize a target at the same spot on an empty referent space. Maps varied in three different sizes whereas the referent space had a constant size, resulting in three different scaling factors (1:1, 1:2, 1:4). Participants' response times and localization errors were measured. Analyses indicated that both response times and errors increased with higher scaling factors, suggesting the usage of mental transformation stratergies for spatial scaling. Overall, the present study provides a suitable, novel methodology to assess spatial scaling in the haptic domain.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

Is Quantum Cognition the Path to Strong AI (or Artificial General Intelligence)?

Quantum cognition may be the next frontier to explaining the mind. Quantum cognition is an emerging field of research where it is applied the mathematical formalism of quantum theory inspires the development of new models of cognition. Examples of these human phenomena are memory, information retrieval, language, decision making, social interaction, personality psychology, and philosophy of mind. We are witnessing the rise of a field with applications in areas such as perception, conceptual judgments, decision-making, and information retrieval.
SCIENCE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy