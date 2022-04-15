ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader Remembered Following Fatal Crash

By Candace Sweat
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends and family of a star student-athlete in Dallas are preparing to say goodbye this week after a car crash that took his life. Deshawn Jagwan’s mother talked to NBC 5 about the loss and the support she's received from his friends at Woodrow Wilson High School, as well as his...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 5

Related
DFW Community News

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Fatal Crash: Saginaw PD

Saginaw police say one woman is dead following a crash Monday afternoon. On April 11 at approximately 3:12 p.m., Saginaw Police were notified by Fort Worth police of a two-vehicle crash located in the 1200 block of North Blue Mound Road, State Hwy 156. Once officers arrived, they determined the...
SAGINAW, TX
KOCO

Tishomingo grieves as students return to school following deadly crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — The Tishomingo community is mourning after six high school girls died in a crash involving a semi. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new information about the young victims of Tuesday’s deadly crash. A preliminary report says the victims include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds and...
TISHOMINGO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stephens
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Brandon Flowers
CBS DFW

Road Rage Leads To Fort Worth Double Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrested the suspect responsible for the last month’s deadly crash on I-20, report

Fort Worth, Texas – Fort Worth Police Department confirmed they arrested the suspect wanted for the deadly crash that happened last month on I-20. According to the incident report, the 19-year-old Kyree Shaundi was the victim in the March 15 crash, while two other people suffered injuries. Shaundi died as a result of the crash on I-20 when a speeding vehicle crashed into the back of an SUV causing it to burst into flames.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Nbc
NBC Sports

Report: Kelvin Joseph a person of interest in Dallas murder investigation

Dallas police want to interview Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in a murder investigation, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Cameron Ray, 20, was killed in a drive-by shooting March 18 following a fight outside a bar. Joseph, whose rapper pseudonym is “YKDV Bossman Fat,” has admitted to Cowboys’...
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Dallas Police Go Undercover to Fight Illegal Paper Tags

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said Monday that his officers are now working undercover to stop the illegal sale of Texas paper tags. It's a problem the NBC 5 Investigates team has been digging into -- fraudulent temporary Texas license plates sold in massive numbers, often by licensed car dealers gaming the system.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

2 killed in crash on I-35E

Two people died Wednesday in a crash on I-35E in southeast Denton, according to the Denton Police Department. All lanes of southbound I-35E were closed for several hours near State School Road after police responded to the crash around 10 a.m. The highway was reopened around 1:30 p.m. The crash...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS DFW

Kelvin Joseph expected to be interviewed by Dallas police regarding murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is being asked by Dallas police to present himself for an interview regarding an ongoing murder investigation, sources told CBS Sports Thursday.The murder investigation in question involves the death of Cameron Ray, 20, who was killed following an altercation outside of a Dallas-area nightclub last month.On Friday, Dallas police asked for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to Ray's death.Ray was found shot at approximately 2 a.m. March 18 after police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.The 20 year old was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a statement released Friday, Dallas Cowboys officials said they are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time," the statement read.  Anyone with information on Ray's murder is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last month.At approximately 2 a.m. March 18, police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Ray, 20, shot at the location.Ray was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a newly released video, the individuals in question are seen in what appears to be a black SUV.Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals, or their clothing or jewelry is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy