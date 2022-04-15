ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Elias Paez’s cousin, non-profit react to recent arrest of 24-year-old Trevon Bishop

By Vince Lovergine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday afternoon, 24-year-old Trevon Bishop posted bail after he was arrested Wednesday night for neglect in the death of his 19-month-old son Elias Paez, a level five felony. Daisy Cardenas, Paez’s cousin, says that the charge is a slap on...

WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
