HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College defeats New Mexico baseball in double header
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa College Wranglers were unstoppable in double header against the New Mexico Military Institution. Defeating them 10-0 in the first game and 17-0 in their second of the day.
Watch the video above for highlights.
