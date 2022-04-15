ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Woman found dead inside Jefferson County home

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKJ8H_0f9wHWZf00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a home Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., deputies were called out to the 10200 block of West Geddes Circle after a 911 caller said there had been a murder.

When deputies arrived, they met with the caller — a man who lived at the residence — on the front lawn. Deputies entered the home and found a deceased woman. The woman had sustained obvious traumatic injury, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was taken into custody for questioning.

Earlier in the day, around 5:10 a.m., deputies were called out to the same home for a welfare check. The 911 caller, believed to be the same man as the afternoon call, referenced a partial address but then hung up without explaining the nature of the emergency, according to the sheriff's office.

Dispatch called the man back and initiated a welfare check.

Deputies did not make contact with anyone at the home, but spoke with the homeowner, the man's mother, on the phone. The woman told deputies that her son was experiencing a mental health issues and said the family would be able to handle it, according to the sheriff's office. She told deputies she would call the sheriff's office if needed.

Deputies cleared the scene without entering the home, the department said.

The female victim is not the man's mother, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are working to determine the man's relationship with the victim.

The investigation is in its early stages, the department said. More information will be released at a later time.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
CBS Denver

Teens Shot, Killed Inside Moving Vehicle Identified As 13-Year-Old Jayden Hoyle, 14-Year-Old Adrion Foster

DENVER (CBS4)– The teenagers shot and killed while in a moving car on Peoria Street last Friday night, and involved in a crash that killed another driver, have been identified as 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and 14-year-old Adrion Foster. According to the autopsies, both died of gunshot wounds. (credit: CBS) Police said the incident started last Friday in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dead Inside#911
CBS Denver

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office Conducts Homicide Investigation Hours After Welfare Check At Same Address

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies took an adult male into questioning in connection to a homicide investigation on Thursday. That happened hours after deputies had responded to the same address where the homicide occurred, for a welfare check. Deputies responded to the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle at 1:45 p.m. on a reported homicide after the 911 caller stated there had been a murder. When deputies arrived, they encountered the adult male who had called 911, on the front lawn. Deputies found a deceased adult female victim when they entered the home. The victim had sustained...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy