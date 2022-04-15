Woman found dead inside Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a home Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., deputies were called out to the 10200 block of West Geddes Circle after a 911 caller said there had been a murder.

When deputies arrived, they met with the caller — a man who lived at the residence — on the front lawn. Deputies entered the home and found a deceased woman. The woman had sustained obvious traumatic injury, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was taken into custody for questioning.

Earlier in the day, around 5:10 a.m., deputies were called out to the same home for a welfare check. The 911 caller, believed to be the same man as the afternoon call, referenced a partial address but then hung up without explaining the nature of the emergency, according to the sheriff's office.

Dispatch called the man back and initiated a welfare check.

Deputies did not make contact with anyone at the home, but spoke with the homeowner, the man's mother, on the phone. The woman told deputies that her son was experiencing a mental health issues and said the family would be able to handle it, according to the sheriff's office. She told deputies she would call the sheriff's office if needed.

Deputies cleared the scene without entering the home, the department said.

The female victim is not the man's mother, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are working to determine the man's relationship with the victim.

The investigation is in its early stages, the department said. More information will be released at a later time.