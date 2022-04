KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Easter Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers has been postponed. The Royals announced Sunday morning that the 1:10 p.m. game at Kauffman would not be played today, and will instead be played on July 11 as a doubleheader. That...

