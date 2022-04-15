Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the Attorney General announced Brian Casaus and his wife Tammy Casaus were convicted of stealing more than $1M from Cattle Baron in Roswell. An investigation revealed the couple were able to funnel money into their personal accounts.

Story continues below

Investigators say Brian used his position in charge of payroll to funnel money into the couple’s personal accounts. They say Tammy concealed the money in several bank accounts and falsified tax documents to cover up the crime.

Brian had worked for the restaurant for 16 years while Tammy worked there for four years. Both pled guilty to racketeering, embezzlement, money laundering, and tax fraud. Sentencing has not been set but both are facing prison time and will have to pay restitution to the restaurant and state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.