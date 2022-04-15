Biden nominates five to Article III courts
President Joe Biden (D) announced his intent to nominate five individuals to Article III judgeships with lifetime terms on April 13:
- John Z. Lee, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit
- Sal Mendoza, Jr., to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit
- Stephen Locher, to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa
- Nancy Maldonado, to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
- Gregory Williams, to the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware
To date, Biden has nominated 88 individuals to federal judgeships. The U.S. Senate has confirmed 59 of the nominees.
As of his inauguration in January 2021, Biden inherited 46 Article III vacancies: two vacancies in the U.S. courts of appeal, 43 vacancies in the U.S. district courts, and one vacancy on the U.S. Court of International Trade. Biden announced his first federal judicial nominees on March 30.
