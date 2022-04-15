Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Choctaw. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Butler, Toxey, Red Springs, Land, Bogueloosa, West Butler, Needham, Jackson Spur, Hodgewood, Lou, Mount Sterling, Ararat, Okatuppa, Eiler, Hinton, Melvin and Lavaca. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
