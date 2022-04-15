ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
FOX40

Sierra snow brings trouble for drivers, business for resorts

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The spring storm in the Sierra is causing headaches for drivers, but it is also offering good news for ski resorts as the snow brings much-needed precipitation. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans crews were hard at work clearing the roadways. The CHP responded to numerous collisions and spinouts Thursday. One […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goshen Springs, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Ludlow around 700 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Pembina, Eastern Walsh and Grand Forks Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of heavy falling snow will significantly reduce the visibility. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Mahnomen, Norman, West Becker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Mahnomen; Norman; West Becker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Clay, Mahnomen and West Becker Counties. In North Dakota, Cass County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Suffolk, Southern Westchester, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Suffolk; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of heavy falling snow will significantly reduce the visibility. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Westchester, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Westchester; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Bergen and Western Passaic Counties. In New York, Northern Westchester, Southeast Suffolk, Rockland and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Bergen, Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Bergen; Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Bergen and Western Passaic Counties. In New York, Northern Westchester, Southeast Suffolk, Rockland and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Choctaw. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Butler, Toxey, Red Springs, Land, Bogueloosa, West Butler, Needham, Jackson Spur, Hodgewood, Lou, Mount Sterling, Ararat, Okatuppa, Eiler, Hinton, Melvin and Lavaca. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL

