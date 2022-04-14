Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 4/14

Markets pulled back on Thursday closing out the week on a negative note. ARK Funds felt the sting as well and saw losses across the board. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.1% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 4.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on April 14, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 13,409 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 173,826 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 13,763 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 10,052 shares of 2U, 15,114 shares of Stratasys, 619,872 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 43,968 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 3,270 shares of Stratasys & 1,240 shares of 2U.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 2,056 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 13,409 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 173,826 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 13,763 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 10,052 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 15,114 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 43,968 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 619,872 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 38,691 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 3,270 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 1,240 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 2,056

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

