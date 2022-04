We can’t say for sure when Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the ailing Bruins, but that bad injury luck does provide an opportunity for Troy Grosenick. The 32-year-old Grosenick was in Boston on Friday for Bruins practice after Ullmark left Thursday night’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. Ullmark left the game after the first period after taking a slap shot to the mask. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the goalie “didn’t feel well” after being hit in the head.

