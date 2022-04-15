ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Isabella County

By Meredith St. Henry
 3 days ago
The Department of Natural Resources is out with their 2021 Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Report.

CWD is deadly and impacts deer, moose, and elk.

“With the information, we know about it. We don’t know how to reverse its course. There are several measures that we feel could be successful in slowing the spread of the disease, and that certainly gives hopefully enough opportunity for research to catch up and understand how to either make it a non-lethal disease or to sort of reverse course with it,” said Chad Stewart Deer Management specialist, Michigan DNR.

The Department of Natural Resources tested more than 7,000 deer this season for chronic wasting disease; 25 deer tested positive.

Three in Isabella County, a place CWD wasn’t previously detected.

“That wasn’t much of a surprise because we had identified previously in Northern Kent County and Montcalm County, which also touches Isabella County,” said Stewart.

The DNR says the number of deer carrying CWD could be much higher.

“Typically what we see with chronic wasting disease, once it becomes established like it is in Montcalm and Kent County, it will continue to progress and spread from that sort of centralized location,” said Stewart. “So we would anticipate some sort of spread, and then the directionality is sort of yet to be determined,” said Stewart.

For now, it’s all about slowing the disease down by restricting the movement of deer with CWD and making sure you get your deer tested.

“If it’s detected early, you can actually make a difference and interrupt the cycle,” said Stewart. “But if you catch it too late, sort of like how we seem to have done in Montcalm County in parts of northeastern Kent, it’s very difficult to manage or eradicate.”

