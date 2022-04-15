ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Temperatures expected to be slightly below average

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIk56_0f9wFPte00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ll enjoy a quiet weather pattern with temperatures slightly below average before a weak low-pressure system moves in on Saturday bringing in a brief chance of precipitation during the day.

Kern County could see about one tenth of an inch of rain or less.

By Sunday, a warming trend is expected, pushing temperatures between 4-6 degrees above average.  Windy conditions will remain through tonight for our desert and mountain communities.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2,841 marijuana plants and 800 pounds of processed marijuana seized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized over 2,800 marijuana plants and about 800 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Wednesday. The warrant was served at a residence in the 16500 block of Stephanie Street just west of Heath […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
County
Kern County, CA
The Independent

Easter could see hottest day of year as temperatures rise 10C above average

The UK is set to bask in “very pleasant” spring conditions over the Easter weekend, with temperatures rising to more than 10C above average.Forecasters are predicting the mercury could peak at 22C in some parts on Good Friday, setting a new record for the hottest day of the year so far.Met Office forecaster Richard Miles said although most places will experience fine and dry weather, areas in the North West may experience the occasional shower, making eastern areas the most desirable destination for weather over the weekend.“Largely it’s going to be pleasant until Sunday for most areas across the UK,”...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

See the most extreme temperatures in California history

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kget 17
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced for threatening to behead Kern judge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gustavo Chavez claimed he spoke through the Holy Spirit and was relaying messages sent by God when he threatened to decapitate a Superior Court judge. As a divine messenger, Chavez told a prosecutor at trial, he was not subject to the laws of man. On Wednesday, however, no higher power intervened […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy