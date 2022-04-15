Man encourages gov participation to enact change

A second insider in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors that the group was prepared to use a grenade launcher and machine gun to fight security officers at her vacation home.Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty in February, on Thursday backed up many points offered a day earlier by Ty Garbin, another man who admitted a role in a wild scheme to abduct Whitmer and somehow take her by boat out to Lake Michigan. Franks is expected back on the witness stand Friday for cross-examination by defense lawyers.Franks, 27, said an alleged leader, Adam Fox, believed Whitmer's...
