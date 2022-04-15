ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man encourages gov participation to enact change

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was the third straight night of marching...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

This Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse in Michigan Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper encourages employers to apply for HIRE Vets medallion program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders are encouraging North Carolina employers to hire veterans and to apply for recognition with a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says group was armed, ready

A second insider in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors that the group was prepared to use a grenade launcher and machine gun to fight security officers at her vacation home.Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty in February, on Thursday backed up many points offered a day earlier by Ty Garbin, another man who admitted a role in a wild scheme to abduct Whitmer and somehow take her by boat out to Lake Michigan. Franks is expected back on the witness stand Friday for cross-examination by defense lawyers.Franks, 27, said an alleged leader, Adam Fox, believed Whitmer's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy