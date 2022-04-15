ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Fredericktown police shooting: Price pleads guilty, is sentenced to 10-13 years in prison

By Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON -- The man charged with pointing a gun at a Fredericktown police officer during an attempted traffic stop last June has pleaded guilty to three felony charges related to the incident – as well as one felony charge from an unrelated incident three months prior. He...

www.richlandsource.com

