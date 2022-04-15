ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Athlete of the Week: Morgan Link

By Scott Saville
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Solon junior Morgan Link...

www.kcrg.com

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCRG.com

Iowa City native Logan Cook lands with Providence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa forward Logan Cook will finish out her collegiate basketball career at Providence College. The Iowa City native registered 92 points and 104 rebounds in 66 games during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She also helped lead Iowa City West to a state title in 2018.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Steamwheelers to unveil banner honoring former owner and Arena Football founder Jim Foster Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers will unveil a banner Saturday night at the TaxSlayer Center honoring the team’s former owner and Arena Football founder Jim Foster. The Championship Steamwheeler teams from 2000 and 2001 will be at the game to be honored as part of Champions Night when the Steamwheelers host the Frisco Fighters. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Ran 43rd in the 5000 at UW Platteville in 15:03.69. -Next meet is at Wisconsin May 6th. -Threw the shot 36-00.75 at Drake’s Jim Duncan Invite to place 5th. Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western. -Ran 9th in the 400 Meter Hurdles in 1:08.92 at Central Missouri.
TENNIS
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets, OSU champ team up to empower girls through hockey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University hockey player Emily Curlett has been in Columbus for less than a year. But in that time, she has almost completed a graduate certificate in public management and become a national champion.  “Our team was such an incredible team,” she said with a smile. “I never thought I’d […]
COLUMBUS, OH
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Dubuque school district to close Fulton Elementary

Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’. A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court Tuesday morning by video feed from the jail. Updated: 1 hour ago. The President will stop...
KCRG.com

Iowa State’s Aubrey Joens enters the transfer portal

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclones sophomore Aubrey Joens announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal. Joens, whose All-American older sister Ashley is coming back to Ames for her fifth year, averaged five points and two rebounds per game in 2021. One of Aubrey’s younger sisters, Kelsey Joens,...
AMES, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa edges Minnesota 2-1 to earn series win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Izaya Fullard and Ben Tallman hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth inning as the Iowa baseball team held on to beat Minnesota 2-1 to clinch the series win on the weekend. Connor Schultz started the Hawkeyes off on the mound allowing one run on...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Rare triplet calves born on fifth-generation Monticello farm

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rhett, Ronan, and Ruby were born one month ago on Schneiter Farms in Monticello. Triplet calves only occur once in every 100,000 births, and even then, the mother and babies only have a 60 percent chance of survival. All of them are doing well after two...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Hawkeye runs second fastest 400 meter dash time in the world

Waypoint says Survivors’ Program can offer trauma counseling to anyone involved in Taboo Nightclub shooting. Breaking down the criminal complaint for shooting at Taboo night club - clipped version. Kris Murray and Myles Scheckel inspire one another to help the Special Olympics. A story of a local basketball star...
IOWA STATE

